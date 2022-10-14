News

Actress urges parents to stop discrimination against girl child

Nollywood actress, Mrs Oluwabukola Awoyeni, has advised parents to stop discriminating among their children. Speaking at an event to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child in Badagry, organized by Youth Artisan Foundation with the theme: ‘Our Time is Now, Our Right, Our Future,’ Awoyeni said every child is important and should not be discriminated against. According to Awoyeni, who is popularly known as Arugba, parents should not rate any child higher than the other because nobody knows who will be the biggest among them. “If all your children are girls, don’t look down on them or think you don’t have children, only God knows what they will become in future. “What a boy child can do, a girl child can do better, both of them can also work hand in hand to achieve something great,” she said.

 

