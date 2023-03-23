Actress Victoria Slams Whitemoney Over His Perspective About Women (Video)

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has slammed Whitemoney over his recent video about his relationship advice to men about women.
The 30-year-old Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner on Wednesday via his verified Instagram page dished out advice to men on relationships in a viral video.
In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Whitemoney advised men to focus on making money and that they would be able to attract any woman they desire.
Speaking, he said, “Listen I don’t know who needs to hear this man.
No woman is out of your league. Just make money and create your own games. They gon play