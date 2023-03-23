Arts & Entertainments News

Actress Victoria Slams Whitemoney Over His Perspective About Women (Video)

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has slammed Whitemoney over his recent video about his relationship advice to men about women.

The 30-year-old Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner on Wednesday via his verified Instagram page dished out advice to men on relationships in a viral video.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, Whitemoney advised men to focus on making money and that they would be able to attract any woman they desire.

Speaking, he said, “Listen I don’t know who needs to hear this man.
No woman is out of your league. Just make money and create your own games. They gon play

His statement has, however, sparked up some mixed reactions on social media, as some netizens, particularly the womenfolk have reacted to his so-called advice.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama blasted the BBNaija star.

According to her, He is referring to women in general which include Whitemoney’s mother and sisters.

She added that when a child is raised by a particular type of woman, the child generalizes his disgust for his mother by generalizing all women to be like his mother.

She wrote, “Including his mother and sisters….when a child is raised by a ‘type ‘ of mother….it’s only typical he projects his disgust of his mother by generalising all women to be like his mom….but we are not like her.

Reacting to Inyama’s comment in a video, Whitemoney said, “He’s not happy at all,neither is he in a good mood, everything is not all about clout and is not everyone or everything thing that needs a reaction, most of you all coming after me deep down knows that 90% of what I’m saying is true, but because you want to trend, you come out to say whatever you like.

“I’m not supposed to say anything about this, but I can’t keep quiet because you are involved in my family.

watch video below 👇

