ACU DVC, Adeniyi, is dead; magt mourns

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Iba dan

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Jacob Adeniyi has died at his Bodija, Ibadan residence, the state capital. The professor of Computer Sciences died last week after a brief illness. He had earlier received medical treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) before he later died in his residence.

 

According to the Registrar of the institution, Dr. Jadesola Babatola, said yesterday that the deceased who joined the institution in 2012, died on Tuesday, September 7. She described the late professor as an astute personality and distinguished scholar.

 

She said: “Adeniyi, a professor of Computer Science, played a pivotal role in setting up the Department of Computer Science of the University.

 

Before his appointment as Deputy Vice- Chancellor, where he had served for two tenures before he fell ill, he had served the University as the Head of Department of Computer Science and the Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences.”

 

In his remarks also, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Timothy Adebayo, expressed his regret over the passing away of his Deputy, disclosing that he had led the university management to pay condolence visit to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Abosede Adeniyi, the children and family members at their Bodija residence.

 

He lamented that “the family and the society at large have lost a gem whose wealth of experience is unquantifiable. He left good legacies behind. The university management has promised the family to play its role in giving him a befitting burial when the burial is set”.

