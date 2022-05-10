News

Acute fuel scarcity worsens in Abuja, envisions

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and its environs relapsed into acute fuel shortage on Tuesday with the resurface scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) noticeable on Sunday evening.

As of Tuesday, the situation had worsened. Most filling stations in the metropolis and adjourning towns were under lock. The few stations selling products were characterised by long vehicular queues. As always with the trend with every scarcity, fuel hawkers cashed in on the situation, and were seen making brisk business selling above the normal price.

A survey by New Telegraph showed that a 10-litre keg of petrol sold for as much as N3, 000 while a 20 litre keg sold for N8, 000. The situation has pushed up transport fares in the metropolis.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) blamed the scarcity on low load outs at depots which, it said usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Salah celebrations, Garba Deen Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Department, NNPC Ltd had said in a statement.

 

