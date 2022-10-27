Business

Ad Dynamo selected as Meta’s authorised sales partner in Nigeria

Ad Dynamo and Meta have announced that the two companies will collaborate in Nigeria under the Meta Authorised Sales Partner (MASP) programme. Meta Authorised Sales Partners are extensions of Meta’s sales teams across the globe. They support advertisers and agencies to achieve their business goals by providing local assistance, strategic direction and expertise across the family of Meta products.

The Regional Director for Africa at Meta, Enitan Denloye, said a thorough selection and approval process ensures that Meta’s Authorised Sales Partners meet the highest level of business needs of advertisers and agencies. According to him, Aleph, the holding company of Ad Dynamo, has been part of the MASP program since 2018 and supports not only the growth of Meta, but also the local advertising ecosystem, that is helping agencies, advertisers and SMBs to succeed in digital marketing. “Aleph has a record of excellence in digital marketing and is active with local, dedicated teams in numerous regions around the world, including Africa, Central East Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through Ad Dynamo’s comprehensive understanding of Meta’s solutions, the company serves as a direct point of contact across all products, apps and services enabling advertisers to make the most of what Meta has to offer. “Moreover, with a local presence in Lagos, Ad Dynamo offers support in official and national languages and provides consulting services on both the strategic and optimization aspects of campaigns and enables billing in the country’s domestic currency, naira. “As a Meta Authorized Sales Partner, Ad Dynamo equips agencies and advertisers with in-market training opportunities and offers free access to programs including courses and a certification through Meta Blueprint, to help teams learn new and essential skills to maximise the value of their digital advertising investments. “Nigeria is an important country for Meta and it is a priority for us to invest in the market and to be closer to the people and businesses here.”

 

