Ad hoc measures won’t address security challenges – Anyim

Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is a former President of the Senate and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on how he got the two positions, Nigeria’s unity, the National Assembly and rising insecurity in the country, among other issues

Can you tell us your road to politics?

When you watch my life, everything has been ordained and directed by God. I was in the village one early morning while on leave as a staff of the Refuge Commission and all of a sudden, I saw something like light come towards me and I heard a voice say ‘go and contest.’ When I regained consciousness, I knew I’ve had an encounter.

Then I pulled back and withdrew for two days to fast. It later became clear to me that I needed to contest an election. It was during the General Sani Abacha era. I was told to join a party and I joined the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), but I had difficulties withdrawing from service.

So, I returned to Abuja after my leave and went to my boss and told him that I am not working anymore because I want to run for an election. He said no, that may be something is wrong with me, how can I leave my job and talk about running for an election. I said no sir and he said he won’t release me. So, he refused to release me.

I said okay, whether you release me or not, I will submit my resignation letter and leave but I needed the resignation letter to attend the screening and it became a problem. When the screening came close, the guideline was that the age limit for Senate is 40 years and I was then 37, so everybody was waiting for me but I knew that there were many other people caught with the guideline and a number of people were doing something about it.

The first question when I appeared before the screening committee was how old are you? I said 37 and they looked at themselves and said don’t you know that the age limit is 40? I said I know it is 40 but I equally know that a number of people are involved and they are doing something about it and if by the election time, it is still 40, I will withdraw.

They didn’t ask me any other question and I went back to Abuja to get a release letter from where I was working, which the second in command to my boss issued. Eventually, Ali Sheriff, who was very close to General Sani Abacha at that time, was about 35 or 36 years.

So, he was caught by that and he went to Abacha and told him that he was caught by age and Abacha ordered a new guideline that will bring down the age to 35. It was when we met in the Senate that we now knew what happened. Shortly after that, Abacha died and the election was cancelled. It was as if I lost everything because I had left my job and I had a very young family.

I just had mu first child then and it was as if we were stranded. So, I cried out my head; was it not God who visited me. One day, I had a dream and in that dream, somebody came to me and brought decent buff; the round thing northerners put on the floor.

It was an empty one and it was put on the ground and he said I should stand on it and I stood on it and the person said I am standing on a solid rock. I woke up like a lion; I woke up with new strength and thanked God. At that time, General Abudsalami Abubakar had announced a new election time table and I had no money.

So, when I had this encounter, I called a friend of mine and told him I want to run for election but I had no money. He said I should come to Port Harcourt. He asked me how much do you need and I told him N4 million. He called his accountant and said he should give me cheque of N4million and he gave me cheque of N4 million and I returned home and started my campaign immediately.

Of course, I won but during the election, I had a dream that I was Senate President. At the time the campaign started, there was conspiracy to stop me. I just told them at a rally at Afikpo that if anybody is doing all these things to stop me from going to the Senate, he should stop wasting his time because the election is behind me already. It is how to become Senate President that we are talking about.

They said I am out of my head; that there is something wrong with me. Eventually, I got to the Senate but there was no way I could open my mouth to say that I want to be Senate President when the likes of Chuba Okadigbo, Evan Enwerem, Arthur Nzeribe, Jim Nwobodo, Ike Nwachukwu were there.

It was a battle of titans between Enwerem, who was sponsored by President Olusegun Obasanjo and Okadigo supported by Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a whole lot of senators. Well, we flared up but the Senate will not settle until I became the Senate President. It was trouble in the Senate until I became President of the Senate and stabilized it. How did you feel after becoming the Senate President? I can proudly say that whenever I look at the National Assembly and realize that I laid the foundation of what we can see today, including the building, it is a great pride to me.

When we came, there were no offices and very few offices couldn’t accommodate senators and members of the House of Representatives. So, we decided that we have to build and expand the National Assembly. It was a day and night work with Julius Berger to design that expansion, and eventually, we concluded the design and everything was ready.

It was at the point of giving out the contract that we had disagreement with President Obasanjo, and he said that the National Assembly cannot award the contract; that it should go to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Eventually, it was FCT that awarded it. So, when I look at the roof, the building, the structure; I say God I thank you that I laid the founda-tion. When we came, we had to start afresh to develop the rules and all that and my predecessors who were collectively about one year didn’t have the liberty of settling down to work because it was crisis upon crisis.

It was when I came that we had to settle down to fashion out the foundation for the National Assembly. It was a great outing for me because God went ahead of me. I had challenges but God gave me strength and inspired the whole lot of me to manage the National Assembly. I became Senate President when I was 39, I was young though I was much more vibrant and intelligent unlike now I am getting old.

So, it was easy for me to work day and night and I developed a very confidential relationship with virtually every senator and nobody was under any form of pressure over anything and we worked as a team such that even when people came up against me, it was not possible because my colleagues stood by me.

Why didn’t you seek re-election the way some of your colleagues did?

Because God sent me, I had no reason to insist on going again. In fact, I had every temptation, every pressure to seek reelection but I said no, I am through with my assignment, I was President of the Senate, I don’t need to seek reelection, I wasn’t returning to the Senate.

I believe in rotation and rotation can only go round quickly if it is done single term; that I have done a term and that everybody should do a term, even the President should not seek reelection and should anybody seek reelection, I will not support that person and if anybody wins, I will not congratulate that person, if anybody works with them, I will not enter their office and if you watch during Obasnajo’s second term, I never congratulated anybody, I never entered anybody’s office and I never worked for anybody.

Do you think that the present members of the National Assembly are living up to the expectations?

You must know that every government has its own challenges. The challenges we faced are not the same as theirs. The situation we faced is not the same as theirs, so there is no need measuring our time with their time, our challenges with their challenges and our performances with their performances.

But one thing I know is that whatever success you record in the National Assembly is a function of character of the executive you have. If you have an executive that antagonizes the National Assembly or do not recognize its existence, it will affect their performance.

If you have an executive that supports, it will affect their performance and stability. So, there is no basis for comparison because if have to start comparing, you have to also start to compare the type of executive we had and what they have but I believe that we did our part and they are doing their own part.

The unity of Nigeria is being threatened by many challenges. How can the country’s unity be sustained?

One very important thing I don’t forget, which gave me the impression and the conviction that indeed that Nigeria can be one, was when I put under pressure by the executive. Then in our Senate, we had three political parties; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD).

The AD senators were from the South-West, so they were like Obasanjo’s main backbone but during an effort by the President to remove me, it was such a difficult thing because it got to a crescendo and the South-West Caucasus met and resolved that they cannot be part of the Senate president’s impeachment.

They said ‘we cannot be part of the impeachment because we didn’t see anything he has done wrong; we cannot as well be part of Obasanjo’s impeachment.’ My strongest strength was from the North and I use this op-portunity to pay tribute to two of my colleagues who are late now, and who supported me much more than my parents could do. One was the late Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mamman Ali.

He was one of my die-hard supporters who could do anything for me. The next supporter I had who also died even while we were in the Senate was Senator Adamu Awugi from Kebbi State. May their souls rest in peace! I had the greatest support all through my tenure in the Senate from the North.

Then down East, I had the greatest enemies from the East because understandably, if I go, another person takes over. So, those who want to take over from me would not want me to have peace. But looking back today and noting that the greatest strength that I drew from the senators was from the North and the West, which ordinarily should take side with their brother, the president; it gives me the impression that where you come from may not really be the problem, maybe the way you carry on and the way you conduct the affairs which you have responsibility over. Today, people spend a lot of energy promoting ethnic consciousness but my experience on the field is that my best friend may not be the person that comes from my village or even from my region.

People who have in one way or the other affected me seriously in my little journey are not necessarily my relations, they are not necessarily from my village, they are not necessarily from my region. Experience has shown me that you can have a brother from the North, you can have from the West and you can have from your place.

Humanity is one, the little differences we try to create are artificial and it is for lack of experience or if you like, that when people are greedy, they look for opportunities to use anything as a weapon to get to where they are going to.

You contested for the position of National Chairman of the PDP after your tenure as Senate President. Why didn’t you make it?

I think my next outing was when the chairmanship of my party was zoned to South-East and I looked at it and said fine, I am less busy, I can run. So, I went to the president who was then Umaru Yar’Adua and said ‘I will run if you support me.’ The President said ‘go ahead, you are the kind of character we want to lead the party.’

So, I enlisted in the race. It was a long story that may not be necessary but what is necessary was that I had such a massive support that I never believed it, particularly the people seeking to stop me, the former president, my state and even the then National Chairman of the party.

So, I put my head and said I will contest and the National Chairman then was Ahmadu Ali and I went ahead with it. Everywhere I went, it was massive support and people were donating money to my campaign. I started my campaign tour of South- South, I did South-East.

At a time I was in the North Central, I started getting sick every day, my face was turning white, my lips was turning up. My wife started asking me ‘what is wrong, you are not looking good.’ Every week, if I don’t take malaria drug, I will not be well, I will not get up. So, I started North- West, I did Kaduna, I managed to do Zamfara and I returned to Abuja.

I went into prayer; I was meditating on what I read in the Bible when I heard a voice in the room saying this thing will not work because it is not my plan. I opened my eyes and there was nobody in the house. I was alone in the room but the voice was too loud and clear and I got up and said ‘God I would have doubted this is your voice given the support I have but I didn’t get your support before I decided to contest for this chairmanship of a thing. Since I didn’t get your support before I run, if it will not work, your will is perfect for me.

I will stop campaign from now but I will not come to announce that I am withdrawing.’ I called my team and told them about what happened; that we may not get to the end of this but we are not going ahead. So, we stopped the campaign tour. Of course, two days to the convention, Obasanjo moved to Abuja and said I cannot be the chairman of PDP and it was a huge battle because the governors were supporting me. The Chairman of Governors Forum then was Bukola Saraki and he mobilized governors in my support, the president and his entire team was supporting me. Chief Tony Anenih was galvanizing the former governors.

So, it was a smooth operation and they refused that Obasanjo will have his way, but eventually, the governors, President Yar’Adua and Obasanjo met and said okay, in order not to divide the party, they will go for a consensus candidate. The following morning, the governors sent a delegation to me and told me that they are going to put up Vincent Ogbulafor.

I said fine, even if you don’t want me to come to the convention ground, no problem. Eventually, Ogbulafor became the chairman but what happened to him would have happened to me or anybody else because the governors then were supporting Yar’Adua against Goodluck Jonathan taking over from him. So, shortly after Yar’Adua died and Jonathan took over, Ogbulafor was sacked. If it were me, I would have faced the same fate and may be that would have foreclosed my future, but today, God spared me of that future by direct intervention, letting me know that He was not in the plan.

Before the National Assembly acted, I led a delegation of 41 eminent Nigerians for the legislators to do the needful for Jonathan to take over. We addressed the two chambers differently like today, then two days later, they applied the doctrine of necessity which was also what we advocated. So, it was fulfilling for me that I was part of the process and eventually Jonathan had his second election and won.

How did you become SGF?

A whole lot of people wanted to be SGF. At a time, the then President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo invited me and spoke to me that they were requested to make an input and they have looked at me and all that and I hope if they recommend me, I won’t decline. I said no problem, they should go ahead but what was very striking to me was that the day of Jonathan’s swearing-in was on a Sunday. So, I woke up and said do I go for the swearing-in or do I go to church? I said no, I will go to church. So, I didn’t attend the swearing in. But exactly the following Sunday, I was called that President Jonathan wants to see me and I went to see him. He said he has recommendations of who could be his SGF but he has watched me since I left office as Senate President and that I have carried myself quietly, so he thinks that I should be the type of person he wants to work with as SGF. I said ‘Mr. President, you are the president of Nigeria, whatever you ask me to do, I will not hesitate and he said fine. The following day, he announced me as SGF.

Who has been your godfather in politics and what has been your strength?

At every stage of my life, the hand of God has been very visible and I don’t take it for granted. He guides my steps; He directs the way I live. So, from my birth to where I am today, it has been God, it has been by His mercy. And so, it gives me a whole lot of settlement in everything I do, a lot of peace in everything I do to reassure myself that God is in it because I am sure that God is with me. I don’t mind what anybody does; I don’t mind the type of army that is against me because I have learnt over the years that there are two factors that win a battle; one will help you fight a battle but it is one that will deliver you. The weapons you have can help you injure your enemy but it will not win the battle. The only factor that delivers victory is good conscience. If you have good conscience, don’t mind the weapon the other person is carrying, it can only make a loud noise, at time bruise you, but the victory is reserved for he who have good conscience and the reason is that God will stand with the person who has good conscience. At times, these days when I want to pray, I spend more time saying ‘God thank you.’ At 60, he has brought me to the point that I can say I can retire and I can say here I am, if you consider me worthy of any other assignment.

What is your take on the insecurity in the country?

I must say that we have a government and the number one responsibility of every government is to secure lives and property. If you ask me what is the greatest problem of insecurity in the country today; it is a fact that we don’t all agree with the magnitude of the insecurity, the nature of the insecurity and the causes of the insecurity. So, if government position is different from my position, and is different from another community’s position, the problem becomes very difficult to manage. The starting point is for us to collectively agree that there is a challenge, identify the cause of that challenge and then attack it from the root. That will bring a lasting solution. Every other measure that is ad hoc will not solve the problem and that is what has happened over time. Over time, we approach it on ad hoc basis and it multiplies in the next phase of it. So, I pray for the government to come to terms with the reality of the challenge; maybe seek opinion from all and sundry and have a good grip of the causes of this insecurity. Then the solution will just be there and I am saying this with deep sense of responsibility because many people have different opinions of it. Government may think people are challenging us because it is not their time. Others will say it is hunger because of bad governance, others will say it is corruption. So, I think the greatest solution is for us to come to terms, common terms on what the causes are and then find a solution.

