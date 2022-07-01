News

Ada Ehi Hosts Property Conference for Ministers

Award-winning gospel artiste and brand Ambassador of Cedarwood luxury brands of properties, Ada Ehi, is beckoning on fellow gospel ministers to come and explore affordable property options.

 

Speaking recently, the ‘Congratulations’ crooner explained that the finest of Nigeria’s gospel ministers will converge in Lagos for the first-ever Property & Wealth Conference for Gospel Ministers.

About the conference, she said: “If you are a minister of the gospel, and a property enthusiast /Investor or both, then the Property & Wealth conference is one event you shouldn’t miss.”

Invariably, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PWAN Plus, owners of Cedarwood Luxury estates, Amb. Dr. Julius Oyedemi assured that his firm is committed to providing equal property subscriptions for all. “We thought to dedicate this first edition of the conference to ministers of the gospel; a lot of whom truly deserve the fullness of the land,” Oyedemi added.

The property developer went on the scriptural lane to buttress his point while leaning on the book of Proverbs 13:22 saying; “Every good person leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.
“With most chapters of Proverbs attributed to King Solomon, his stance on assets and inheritance come as authoritative, judging by the accounts of his life,” Oyedemi pointed out.

The Cedarwood Brand Ambassador further said: “If you are looking to double or triple your personal economy the way to go is assets; if you are looking to connect with industry leaders from gospel entertainment and to real estate, then this is one event you shouldn’t miss.”

“While the Property & Wealth Conference is an exclusive event, a few slots are available to allow more person’s entry,” Ada Ehi added.

The conference, it was gathered, will feature property symposium, lectures in cash-cow opportunities available in real estate, affordable subscriptions. The Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, will be on hand to speak on “Trans-Generational Wealth Through Real Estate.

She is expected to share practical steps on how ministers of the gospel can improve on their personal economy through opportunities in Nigeria’s real estate industry, which boasts of Trillions of Naira in value today. One of such tantalising offers is the Buy2Sell property programme which is her brainchild.

She will be speaking alongside, Dr. Henrietta Onwuegbuzie, a certified Management Consultant who leads sessions in Entrepreneurship on the MBA and Executive programmes at Lagos Business School (LBS).

She was recently conferred with the Excellence award in Entrepreneurship and Impact Investing, and is currently the Director of the Entrepreneurship and Project Director for Impact Investing initiative at LBS.

 

