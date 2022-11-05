Ada The Country Musical headlines Lagos Fringe Festival at 5

As this year’s edition of Lagos Fringe, scheduled to hold between November 22 and 27, kicks off, one of the activities to look out for will be the highly successful musical play, titled; Ada The Country, featuring stars such as Joke Silva, Bambam of Big Brother Naija fame, Chigurl and Kate Henshaw. The 2022 edition is quite significant as it is the fifth anniversary, marking five years of curating experiences, creating opportunities, expanding artists’ communities, developing skills, and building connections in the creative industry in Nigeria. For the organisers, this year’s gathering will be a celebratory on both in the programming and the outlook of the festival.

Apart from Ada The Country, a musical show, there will also be other highly interactive events such as artistic and cultural workshops, joint performances, film/media as well as exhibitions, including opportunities for building connections with global creatives through peer-to-peer trainings to develop emerging artists and improve professional skills. Industry giants like Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva and Bolanle Austen-Peters will be honoured alongside others in celebration of their contributions to the art over the years during the festival. According to the festival director, Kenneth Uphopho, the theme for this year’s edition, which is; New Narratives, is inspired by the need to supervise the interpretation of how things work in the creative space in Nigeria. “We also want to continue developing new skills, new connections and new collaborative work spaces.

During the festival week, there will be opportunities for exchange and empowerment programmes with established facilitators from the US, UK, Germany and Nigeria, with special focus on music, theatre, writing, film, dance and theatre. These trainings will be delivered digitally or in person,’’ noted. He further stated that: “We wish to re-strategise the engagement with our audience and reframe conversations in a positive way to create more resilient and inclusive artist communities. A programme of awareness-raising activities and events to engage and maintain the participation of stakeholders is all we are working towards.

‘‘We have a collaborative project with our partner, Good Cop Bad Cop, in Wales, tagged Glimpses from the Edges, fully supported by the British Council under the culture connect initiative. ‘‘We will be exhibiting the outcomes from the project at the Lagos Fringe and in Wales. We will also be bringing facilitators such as MI Abaga, music maestro, Cobhams Asuquo, wordsmiths, Efe Paul and Titilope Sonuga as well as participants together to engage in thematic working forums and workshop discussions to highlight key issues and potential solutions as well as examples of transferable practice.

‘‘These sessions will offer a facilitated debate and reflections on the key messages emerging from the theme this year.’’ Uphopho further noted that at a time like this, with the steady rise in unemployment numbers among the youths and creatives, it has become more important that creatives find a sense of place and belonging. According to him; “The Lagos Fringe is a creative hub offering a safe space that will bring people from the creative, cultural, academia and the tech industries together.

The Fringe will continue holding periodic trainings prior to and during the festival every year which produces a wide range of impact including creative start-up ventures, jobs, new content/products and services, funding opportunities, talent development, informal education and engagements, trainings, research and development.

‘‘In addition to the above, Lagos Fringe also creates excellent opportunities for networking and establishing a sustainable network of partner organisations. Venue for all these events will be repurposed spaces for the Arts at the Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos. While the programmes Director, Tope Sanni, said the six-day festival will bring together key actors from across Nigeria to Lagos, ranging from local professionals, curators, venue owners, film makers to theatre enthusiasts. Over 200 combined delegates, comprising creative arts students, administrators, social partners, youth representatives and employment services will attend the event. ‘‘They will present work/exhibitions and experience illustrative practices as well as new developments in the areas of audience development and repurposing spaces,’’ she noted.

Lagos Fringe at five will be presented in collaboration with Pawstudios Africa, Freedom Park, Brighton Fringe UK, Goethe Institut, Total Consult, NANTAP Lagos, Women in the Arts Festival, British Council, A Taste of Theatre USA, Amstel Malta, Doyenne Circle and GIZ, and the Nigerian German Resource Centre

