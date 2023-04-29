Adakam: IGP orders Imo CP to investigate monarch for alleged armed assault of kinsmen

Following public outcry and petitions to the Police high command, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Ahmed has directed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Barde to commence investigations into the activities of the traditional ruler of Adakam Amumara autonomous community, Eze Ositadimma Nwokocha. This followed a Save-Our- Soul (SOS) letter dated April 5, 2023, written to the IGP by the people of Okpanku Village in Adakam Amumara autonomous community in Ezinihitte Mbaise council area of Imo State.

The villagers had in the petition lamented the alleged high-handedness of Eze Nwokocha, who they told the IGP frequently uses the services of unknown armed men to assault, harass and terrorize the rural community. Acting on the petition, the IGP, through a letter dated April 18, 2023 and addressed to Imo CP, directed CP Mohammed Barde to handle the complaints and grievances raised by the people of Okpanku Village in Adakam Amumara community. The letter, which was signed by the Principal Staff Officer of the IGP, CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar has since been transmitted to the Imo State Police Command.