News

Adamawa 2023: Babainna wins PRP ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lt. Cdr. Ibrahim Baba-inna (rtd) emerged the People Redemption Party gubernatorial flag-bearer on Sunday after defeating Alh. Mustapha Umar in a historic primary elections that produced Adamawa’s first-ever PRP flagbearer in its attempt at improving the fortunes of the state.

Baba-inna polled 64 votes to Umar’s 41 to bring an end to highwire political maneuvering that began after Umar decamped to the PRP last week having lost the All Progressives Congress’s gubernatorial ticket to Senator Aishatu Binani.
“I will like to thank my opponent in this primaries, Alhaji Mustapha Umar. His conduct was also instrumental in shaping the civililised and decent outcome. This is a good omen for our party and I will like to say to him that all our doors of collaboration are open to him. Please, let’s shape the future together.

“This outcome today has re-affirmed my optimism about the capacity of our party to triumph at the polls at the next election,” Baba-inna said in his acceptance speech.
The PRP is Nigeria’s oldest surviving political party notable for the feats of its highly revered founding fathers such as late Mallam Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Uche Chukwumerije and Chinua Achebe, and new infusions into the party since 2019 has seen a steady rise in membership and electoral successes.

“Dear PRP members, this is our opportunity to give Adamawa state a modern, people-centred government. This is our opportunity to channel the long-standing noble principles of our party – Value and the Equality of Human Beings, Power of the People, Socialism, Genuine Federalism, and Total Liberation from Imperialism – into the veins of Adamawa.

“We can re-energise our land and give our people a new sense of belonging and of purpose. We can give the people a Greater Adamawa than we have now.
“The path to the triumph in 2023 will not be easy but we are not cowed. We in this to win it. The road will be rough.

We are going against two established political parties and their candidates who are formidable in their own rights. I will be naïve to think that securing this victory here today equips me adequately for the battle ahead.

“As I said in my declaration speech, my focus is on initiating and implementing inclusive economic policies that put the people at the centre of controlling their resources because I am convinced that you can’t have sustainable development that excludes the people.

“This is therefore the time to get into the trenches and begin to build the foundations of a movement that will usher our great party into the mainstream of conversations about Adamawa’s future,” Baba-inna added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dabiri-Erewa: Three ministries to intervene in maltreatment of Nigerian traders in Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

    At least three federal ministries will be responding to the closure of shops belonging to Nigerians in Ghana, CEO of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said on Monday. The intervention comes after 753 Nigerian traders signed a document asking the federal government to help them return to Nigeria, Ms. Dabiri-Erewa said […]
News

Ogun: Cult members planning terror on Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state.   The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday.   The state Police Public Relations Officer […]
News

Alleged Defamation: US court orders publisher to reveal names of staff

Posted on Author Our Reporters

JACKSON Ude, editor-in-chief of Pointblanknews.com, has continued to lose his reliefs in the defamation suit brought against him by Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB. On January 20, the United States District of Court, Eastern District of Pennysylvania, again denied Ude’s requests while granting that of Wabote. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica