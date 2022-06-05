Adamawa 2023: Babainna wins PRP ticket

Lt. Cdr. Ibrahim Baba-inna (rtd) emerged the People Redemption Party gubernatorial flag-bearer on Sunday after defeating Alh. Mustapha Umar in a historic primary elections that produced Adamawa’s first-ever PRP flagbearer in its attempt at improving the fortunes of the state.

Baba-inna polled 64 votes to Umar’s 41 to bring an end to highwire political maneuvering that began after Umar decamped to the PRP last week having lost the All Progressives Congress’s gubernatorial ticket to Senator Aishatu Binani.

“I will like to thank my opponent in this primaries, Alhaji Mustapha Umar. His conduct was also instrumental in shaping the civililised and decent outcome. This is a good omen for our party and I will like to say to him that all our doors of collaboration are open to him. Please, let’s shape the future together.

“This outcome today has re-affirmed my optimism about the capacity of our party to triumph at the polls at the next election,” Baba-inna said in his acceptance speech.

The PRP is Nigeria’s oldest surviving political party notable for the feats of its highly revered founding fathers such as late Mallam Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Uche Chukwumerije and Chinua Achebe, and new infusions into the party since 2019 has seen a steady rise in membership and electoral successes.

“Dear PRP members, this is our opportunity to give Adamawa state a modern, people-centred government. This is our opportunity to channel the long-standing noble principles of our party – Value and the Equality of Human Beings, Power of the People, Socialism, Genuine Federalism, and Total Liberation from Imperialism – into the veins of Adamawa.

“We can re-energise our land and give our people a new sense of belonging and of purpose. We can give the people a Greater Adamawa than we have now.

“The path to the triumph in 2023 will not be easy but we are not cowed. We in this to win it. The road will be rough.

We are going against two established political parties and their candidates who are formidable in their own rights. I will be naïve to think that securing this victory here today equips me adequately for the battle ahead.

“As I said in my declaration speech, my focus is on initiating and implementing inclusive economic policies that put the people at the centre of controlling their resources because I am convinced that you can’t have sustainable development that excludes the people.

“This is therefore the time to get into the trenches and begin to build the foundations of a movement that will usher our great party into the mainstream of conversations about Adamawa’s future,” Baba-inna added.

