Adamawa: 33 health workers infected with COVID-19, as one dies

No fewer than 33 healthcare workers were said to have been infected with COVID-19 in Adamawa State even as reports also said that the pandemic has claimed the life of one of them in the state.

Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, Dr Abraham Tizhe, disclosed this at the opening of the 2020 Physicians’ Week in Yola. According to him, the record covered the period when the disease broke out in the state in April 2020 till date.

Tizhe said the celebration of the week called for sober reflection, considering the current realities of the pandemic and its attendant consequences. He noted that the pandemic was not limited to the death of their colleague and other healthcare workers while performing their patriotic and professional duties.

“In Adamawa, confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic are 248 with 19 mortalities, and among them 33 healthcare workers were infected while one death was recorded. “It will suffice to mention that as at today, October 20, 2020 in Nigeria, the confirmed cases are 61,440 with 1,125 mortality and globally, there are 40,648,527 infections with 1,122,992 deaths,” Tizhe said.

The chairman further said that from October 8, 2020, no fewer than 1,031 doctors had been exposed to the virus with 321 confirmed cases and 16 mortality (representing 4.98 per cent) were painfully lost in the battle to save the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the Physicians’ Week was a week long event in all the branches of the NMA, in which the organisation used “to celebrate ourselves as doctors who are contributing to effective health service delivery and health research in Nigeria,” Tizhe said.

