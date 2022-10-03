Metro & Crime

Adamawa: 37 killed, 58 injured, farmlands submerged by flood in 9 months

Clement Ekong, YOLA

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), has confirmed that no fewer than 37 people lost their lives, 58 residents sustained injuries while over 89 farmlands were submerged by flooding in 2022.

The Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Dr. Muhammad Suleiman, who disclosed this to journalists at the weekend, lamented the devastating effect of flooding this year. Dr Suleiman said that both private and public properties worth millions of naira were destroyed, adding that structures such as schools, health centres, market squares, places of worship, households and several others were affected.

 

According to him, the natural disaster, which was recorded, exceeded what was predicted, explaining that it was predicted that only front line local government areas on the banks of River Benue would be affected. Adding that to their greatest surprise, some LGAs such as Madagali, was submerged by the disaster more than the predicted areas, even as Madagali has never recorded such heavy down pour over the last 100 years.

 

According to him, it was as a result of the flood that they lost 11 people in Madagali, saying that instantly, five people lost their lives and six others at the General Hospital Mubi and at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital Yola.

“It was on this basis that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri directed the Agency to provide food and none food items in all the 10 newly established camps for the Internally Displaced Persons and subsequently extend it to other victims in their LGAs,” he stressed.

 

While applauding the prompt interventions of Governor Fintiri on this direction, he pointed out that even some officials who came to the state from Abuja, for an on the spot assessment of the disaster, said it is only in Adamawa State that government intervened in emergency situations promptly.

The Executive Secretary however disclosed that the intervention is far below the need due to the devastating nature of the flood  and pleaded with all the national bodies that have the mandate to intervene.

 

According to him, 171, 000 persons were affected, while 89, 000 hectres of farmlands were submerged in Madagali, Fufore, Yola South, Yola North, Girei, Demsa, Numan, Lamurde, Guyuk and Shelleng LGAs and other neighbouring areas in the state.

 

