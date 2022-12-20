Adamawa: 8 feared killed in separate auto crashes

Eight persons were yesterday feared killed in separate auto crashes involving two vehicles along Yola-Mubi Road in Adamawa State. The first accident involving a truck conveying grains occurred around Jabbi-Lamba, about 25 kilometres from Yola, the state capital. The driver and two others were pulled out of the tumbled articulated vehicle and rushed to a nearby medical facility. Eyewitnesses said that the heavily laden truck was trying to dodge some potholes when it lipped over. Similarly, a commercial bus overturned and crashed into a bridge just about 10 kilometres away from the first accident. The eight-seater Ford bus with registration number ‘Adamawa YLA 456 ZY’ veered off the road and crashed while negotiating a sharp bend near Murke village in the Song Local Government Area. Our correspondent who was at the scenes described the accidents as serious, adding that the fate of the eight occupants could not be determined, but their situation looked grave.

