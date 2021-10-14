Adamawa APC assures of free and fair congress elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has vowed to conduct the state congress elections in a free and fair manner. The Chairman of the Grassroots Stakeholders Forum of the party, Mr Julius Kadala, while addressing stakeholders yesterday in Yola, debunked insinuation of zoning positions to members. According to Mr Kadala, “We want to set the record straight that the issue of zoning as purportedly mentioned in some online news is a worthless yellow paper orchestrated by an unknown group.”

He maintained that; “Be that as it may, we are here today to express the mind of our party members, that there has never been a time we sat and agreed to come out with the idea of zoning.” Kadala also stated that majority of the members, stakeholders, including those who have recently defected to APC, have disassociated themselves from the idea and want the election to take place as scheduled.

