Adamawa APC chief laments Bindow’s exit

The Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mustapha Ribadu, has described the defection of former Governor Jibrilla Bindow to dump the party as “a huge loss” to the party. In his resignation letter, Bindow said he decided to leave the APC “as a result of a lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa State since the unfortunate events of the 2019 elections and the 2022 primary elections”. Ribadu in an interview with newsmen in Yola yesterday said the development is a huge setback for the APC considering the support base and the goodwill the former governor enjoys in the state. He noted that although Bindow made some mistakes as governor, his achievements, especially in the area of infrastructure development must be acknowledged and commended. Ribadu said: “The defection of Bindow at the eleventh hour into the general election is shocking and a huge loss to us as a party.”

