Adamawa APC chief laments Bindow’s exit

The Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mustapha Ribadu, has described the defection of former Governor Jibrilla Bindow to dump the party as “a huge loss” to the party. In his resignation letter, Bindow said he decided to leave the APC “as a result of a lack of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa State since the unfortunate events of the 2019 elections and the 2022 primary elections”. Ribadu in an interview with newsmen in Yola yesterday said the development is a huge setback for the APC considering the support base and the goodwill the former governor enjoys in the state. He noted that although Bindow made some mistakes as governor, his achievements, especially in the area of infrastructure development must be acknowledged and commended. Ribadu said: “The defection of Bindow at the eleventh hour into the general election is shocking and a huge loss to us as a party.”
Insecurity: Canada warns citizens against travelling to 11 states in northern Nigeria
The government of Canada has released a damning report on the security situation in Nigeria and advised its citizens visiting or living in Nigeria to avoid travelling to eleven states in the Northwestern and Northeastern regions of the country. The travel advisory dated June 28, 2022 and posted on the official country website, stated among […]
Kebbi boat mishap: Over 100 missing, 53 bodies recovered, interred
•Northern governors mourn victims Over 100 persons have been declared missing, with only 22 persons rescued alive and 53 dead bodies recovered from the boat mishap, which occurred yesterday in Ngasky, Kebbi State. This tragic event was confirmed to our reporter by the Secretary of the Youth Association for Good Governance in Ngasky Local Government […]
IGP: Police officers’ve right to protect selves against attacks
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has tasked officers and personnel on the need to protect themselves in the face of imminent danger. Adamu, who had earlier disclosed that at least 22 police officers were killed during the wave of #EndSARS protests across the nation, spoke at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) […]
