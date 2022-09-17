News

Adamawa APC crisis: Bilal bows to pressure, resigns

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Amid heightened internal strife engulfing the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has finally resigned from office. This came on the heels of his impeachment a few weeks ago by 25 members of the state working committee of the party. In the resignation letter dated September 13, 2022, addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and endorsed by the National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Bilal begged for forgiveness from members of the party over the inconveniences his sudden resignation might cause. “I write to inform you that I’m resigning as the Adamawa State Chairman of our great party APC. “While the constitution of APC requires me to occupy the office until 2026, I will be grateful if I will cease from becoming the chairman immediately. I sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this sudden news may cause,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Virgin Atlantic resumes London-Lagos flight August 24

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

M ega carrier, Virgin Atlantic, has concluded plans to resume flight operations to Lagos from August 24, 2020.   This is coming as many countries across the globe are easing restrictions on air travel.   The airline, which plans to resume flight services to Lagos in August, said it would deploy its newly acquired A350 […]
News

After 135 days, terrorists release 7 more kidnapped Kaduna train passengers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Terrorists that kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train have again released seven of the victims after spending 135 days in captivity. Terrorists on March 28 this year attacked a Kaduna-bound train killing some people and abducted over 60 passengers. The seven passengers were released on Wednesday morning, but it was not clear if […]
News Top Stories

NCAA suspends airline’s licence, grounds 15 aircraft

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Specs Part G of the Air Operator’s Certificate of Sky Power Express Airways Nigeria Limited due to non-compliance and or violations of the provision of NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b). This is just as the NCAA has equally suspended operations of some private charter aircraft due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica