Adamawa APC crisis: Bilal bows to pressure, resigns

Amid heightened internal strife engulfing the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), its chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has finally resigned from office. This came on the heels of his impeachment a few weeks ago by 25 members of the state working committee of the party. In the resignation letter dated September 13, 2022, addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and endorsed by the National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, Bilal begged for forgiveness from members of the party over the inconveniences his sudden resignation might cause. “I write to inform you that I’m resigning as the Adamawa State Chairman of our great party APC. “While the constitution of APC requires me to occupy the office until 2026, I will be grateful if I will cease from becoming the chairman immediately. I sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this sudden news may cause,” he said.
