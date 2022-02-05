Adamawa area court judge removed for incompetence

The Chairman, Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, Justice Nathan Musa, has removed an Area Court Judge Mr. Jerrison Fawe, from his post for incompetency and professional misconduct. His removal as the Area Court Judge is sequel to his failure to grant fair hearing to a defendant during a court proceeding in Guyuk, at Lunguda Area Court before convicting him. Expressing disappointment with the unprofessional manner in which the judge adjudicated cases, the Chief Judge after ordering his removal, asked him to report at the headquarters in Yola for further action. Justice Musa said the judiciary being the last hope of the common man cannot afford to lose its grip of integrity due to the influx of some unprofessionally minded practitioners, hence the removal of the defaulting judge.

During the exercise at Guyuk Correctional Centre, the committee discharged five of the 21 inmates with a call on them to be responsible members of the society. At Jada Local Government Area, the committee discharged 20 of the 51 inmates while 32 of the 143 inmates were discharged as well as for 14 reviewed. The committee, which was at the Guyuk Local Government Secretariat on official visit on the Transition Committee Chairman, Mr. Solomon Abafaras, solicited for assistance in the area of healthcare for the inmates and residence for the Judges in the domain.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...