News

Adamawa area court judge removed for incompetence

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

The Chairman, Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee, Justice Nathan Musa, has removed an Area Court Judge Mr. Jerrison Fawe, from his post for incompetency and professional misconduct. His removal as the Area Court Judge is sequel to his failure to grant fair hearing to a defendant during a court proceeding in Guyuk, at Lunguda Area Court before convicting him. Expressing disappointment with the unprofessional manner in which the judge adjudicated cases, the Chief Judge after ordering his removal, asked him to report at the headquarters in Yola for further action. Justice Musa said the judiciary being the last hope of the common man cannot afford to lose its grip of integrity due to the influx of some unprofessionally minded practitioners, hence the removal of the defaulting judge.

During the exercise at Guyuk Correctional Centre, the committee discharged five of the 21 inmates with a call on them to be responsible members of the society. At Jada Local Government Area, the committee discharged 20 of the 51 inmates while 32 of the 143 inmates were discharged as well as for 14 reviewed. The committee, which was at the Guyuk Local Government Secretariat on official visit on the Transition Committee Chairman, Mr. Solomon Abafaras, solicited for assistance in the area of healthcare for the inmates and residence for the Judges in the domain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nnamani eulogises Ugwuanyi for roles in Enugu Airport’s reopening

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has showered encomiums on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his relentless effort and commitment towards rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport reopened after one year of closure. Nnamani said “it is ennobling that Governor Ugwuanyi has lived up […]
News

Lawyer asks court to stop Senate from confirming new EFCC chairman’s appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Biyi Adegoroye   An Abuja-based lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochuwu, has approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, seeking an order to restrain the Senate from confirming the appointment of the Chairman-designate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdurasheed Bawa, pending the determination of his qualification for the position. In an originating […]
News

Delta 2023: ‘Zoning of governorship seat’ll entrench peace

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Political leaders in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have stated that zoning of the governorship seat in the 2023 general elections would go a long way in bringing about unity and peace to the polity of the state. They disclosed this when members of the DC-23 paid a consultation visit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica