News

Adamawa Assembly moves to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comments Off on Adamawa Assembly moves to tackle insecurity

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has said that it will introduce laws that would check the security challenges facing the state. The Speaker, Aminu Iya Abbas, said this while declaring open a public hearing on a bill for a law to establish the State Security Trust Fund organized by the Committee on Security.

Represented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Japhet Kefas, Abbas said every resident should be concerned about the protection of life and property. Presenting the general principles of the bill before the House, the sponsor, Abubakar Isa, said the committee would ensure the inputs of stakeholders are considered. “It is important to look inward in order to proffer lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the state,” he said. The representative of Shelleng constituency added that if passed into law, the bill would help the state greatly

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court admits 6 #EndSARS Protesters to bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja Magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse, yesterday, admitted to bail, six #EndSARS protesters, who were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja on November 6. The said defendants are, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir. The defendants were earlier arraigned before the court shortly after […]
News

Buhari’s ‘APC back to life’ statement delusional –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “delusional” President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “bounced back to life.” PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised Buhari not to allow himself to be deceived “into thinking that by using the instrumentality of coercion to drag […]
News

HIV/AIDS: NACA launches strategy to tackle dependence on donor funding

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has launched the National Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy 2021-2025, with a view to reducing the nation’s over dependence on international funding. Director-General of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, yesterday in Abuja, explained that the strategy was to ensure availability of sustainable resources to meet the target […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica