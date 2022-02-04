Adamawa Assembly moves to tackle insecurity

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has said that it will introduce laws that would check the security challenges facing the state. The Speaker, Aminu Iya Abbas, said this while declaring open a public hearing on a bill for a law to establish the State Security Trust Fund organized by the Committee on Security.

Represented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Japhet Kefas, Abbas said every resident should be concerned about the protection of life and property. Presenting the general principles of the bill before the House, the sponsor, Abubakar Isa, said the committee would ensure the inputs of stakeholders are considered. “It is important to look inward in order to proffer lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the state,” he said. The representative of Shelleng constituency added that if passed into law, the bill would help the state greatly

