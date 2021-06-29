Adamawa Assembly probes hunters’ commander, Miyetti Allah’s chair’s killing

Members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have taken steps to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of the Commander of Local Hunters Association, Adamu Dogo Livo, as well as the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Association, Song branch, Gide Alhaji Manya.

The lawmakers yesterday passed seven resolutions aimed at investigating the two separate killings and proffering a lasting solution on the security challenges bedevilling Song Local Government Area.

Some people reportedly stoned the hunters’ commander to death and shot the chairman of Miyetti Association more than 10 times.

The resolutions unanimously adopted by the legislators include: deployment of more security personnel to the affected areas in Song Local Government Area, mandating the Standing Committee on Security to investigate the killings, and that anybody found wanting should be punished accordingly.

The lawmakers also directed all the local government chairmen to regularly hold security meetings involving relevant stakeholders with a view to addressing all grey areas, and that the major religious leaders should strive towards preaching peace to their followers.

The members also directed the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) to provide some relief materials to victims of insecurity, and that the stakeholders and security agencies should liaise to nip insecurity in the bud.

The resolutions followed a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Song Constituency, Simon Isa, at the resumed plenary session yesterday.

Earlier, Isa had briefed the House on the killing of Dogo and Gide, whom he described as major stakeholders in the security sector not only in Song, but the state in general.

Praying his colleagues to consider the prayers he tabled before them, the lawmaker decried the insecurity situation and emphasised that measures should be taken by the authorities concerned to end it.

Like this: Like Loading...