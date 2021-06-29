Metro & Crime

Adamawa Assembly probes hunters’ commander, Miyetti Allah’s chair’s killing

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

Members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly have taken steps to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of the Commander of Local Hunters Association, Adamu Dogo Livo, as well as the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Association, Song branch, Gide Alhaji Manya.

 

The lawmakers yesterday passed seven resolutions aimed at investigating the two separate killings and proffering a lasting solution on the security challenges bedevilling Song Local Government Area.

 

Some people reportedly stoned the hunters’ commander to death and shot the chairman of Miyetti Association more than 10 times.

 

 

The resolutions unanimously adopted by the legislators include: deployment of more security personnel to the affected areas in Song Local Government Area, mandating the Standing Committee on Security to investigate the killings, and that anybody found wanting should be punished accordingly.

 

The lawmakers also directed all the local government chairmen to regularly hold security meetings involving relevant stakeholders with a view to addressing all grey areas, and that the major religious leaders should strive towards preaching peace to their followers.

 

The members also directed the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) to provide some relief materials to victims of insecurity, and that the stakeholders and security agencies should liaise to nip insecurity in the bud.

 

The resolutions followed a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by the member representing Song Constituency, Simon Isa, at the resumed plenary session yesterday.

 

Earlier, Isa had briefed the House on the killing of Dogo and Gide, whom he described as major stakeholders in the security sector not only in Song, but the state in general.

 

Praying his colleagues to consider the prayers he tabled before them, the lawmaker decried the insecurity situation and emphasised that measures should be taken by the authorities concerned to end it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man, 31, bags nine years imprisonment for rape of seven-year-old minor in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A Magistrate Court sitting in Igarra, headquarter of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, has sentenced a 31-year-old man, Mr. Sunday Akpeji, to nine years in the correctional center without an option of fine after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl. He is to serve his term at the Auchi Correctional Centre. […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos shuts 12 nightclubs, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said that it had shut about 12 recreational facilities and other centres for flouting COVID-19 protocols.   The sealed facilities include DNA Nightclub, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach Club, among others.   They were sealed by the Lagos State Safety Commission […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Policemen chasing motorcyclists shoot physicallychallenged man, friend

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Policemen attached to Akinpelu Police Station have been accused of shooting a physically-challenged person and his friend at Oshodi area of the Lagos metropolis. The victims, identified as Mutiu Rasaq and Monday Joseph, were said to have decided to buy food while returning from work.   The policemen’s stray bullets hit one of the friends […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica