Adamawa Assembly sacks member over defection

The Adamawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday declared the seat of the representative of Michika constituency, Joseph Ayuba, vacant for defecting from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaker Aminu Iya Abbas cited Section 109 (1)G of the constitution and declared Ayuba’s seat vacant by virtue of leaving the party under which he was elected. Presenting the matter before the plenary attended by 15 out of the 25 members, Deputy Speaker Pwamwakeno Mackondo cited Section 109 (1) G of the constitution and urged the House to declare the seat vacant. Abbas then requested Mackondo to present the section of the constitution after which he put a motion for the declaration of the member’s seat vacant. After the motion was moved and seconded, the Speaker declared the seat vacant and asked the Clerk to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others about the development. But the APC condemned the Assembly’s decision, saying it is an “exercise in futility.”

 

