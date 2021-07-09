News

Adamawa attack: Savagery, inhumanity won’t go unpunished, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the savagery and inhumanity meted to the people of Dabna, a village in Hong Local Government of Adamawa state would not go unpunished. Suspected Boko Haram terrorists had on Wednesday attacked Dabna and killed 24 villagers and ruthlessly wounded many during an early hour raid. Responding in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed sadness over the killing. President Buhari said: “This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished.’’

The President directed security officials to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively adding that: “We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands.” He directed respective agencies under the Ministry of Hu-manitarian Af fairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support. Meanwhile, President Buhari has raised a high powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and government of Adamawa State.

