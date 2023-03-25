Adamawa: Binani flays Fintiri, PDP seeks results review before poll rerun

The Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Hajia Aisha Binani has backed the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put the election on hold. Speaking as a guest in Channels Television programme, Politics Today, monitored by our correspondent on Friday, she accused her main contestant, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri is desperate for victory based on concorted results obtained via rigging of the process.

The governor is seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Binani who also accused Fintiri of allegedly undertaking electoral violence however stated that the only condition for further participation in the process was for the electoral umpire to review the results before it. “The governorship election in Adamawa has been marred with violence, rigging, over voting and other manners of irregularities, so, the figures that were posted, really to me, were concorted figure because we’re not realistic,” she said. According to her, “The only way for the commission (INEC) at that time was to declare the election as inconclusive,” she said with a call on the electoral umpire to exercise its power of review before the conduct of a supplementary election. She stated that the call for review is premised on widespread allegation of harassment of electoral officers by the opponents whom she accused of being desperate for victory at all costs. Binani stated that the review, if undertaken, would drastically reduce the tally being credited to Fintiri thus making the new election more credible. She also accused serving government officials in Adamawa State including Fintiri of manipulating results in no less than 16 of the 21 local governments of the state by allegedly holding INEC officials into random.

