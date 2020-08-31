Adamawa, BUA committed to business partnership’

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to support BUA’s plans to set up its 3 million metric tonnes cement plants in the state.

Governor Fintiri gave the reassurance during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/ CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the organisation’s headquarters in Lagos. Rabiu, who received the governor, said BUA was committed to its vision of unlocking opportunities and Industrialising Africa with Nigeria as the launching pad of that vision.

He further added that preliminary works had begun in earnest on the new cement plant. BUA had in July 2020 paid a visit to Governor Fintiri and later disclosed plans to build a 50 megawatts power plant and 3 million metric tonnes cement plant in Lamurde and Guyuk Local Government Areas of Adamawa State.

Fintiri, in his response, assured the chairman and management team of the organisation that the state government would provide all the necessary support and make available whatever was needed to make the projects a reality.

BUA Cement, Nigeria’s second-largest cement producer by volume with plants in Sokoto and Edo states, with the projects wanted to boost the country’s power supply and increase local production capacity of cement in the country.

