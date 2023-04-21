News Top Stories

Adamawa: Buhari orders investigation of REC, DSS, NSCDC chiefs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…orders prosecution if found guilty

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate investigation and prosecution of the embattled Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba due to his conduct/ actions during Saturday’s supplementary governorship poll. However, he approved Yunusa-Ari’s suspension by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Yunusa-Ari was suspended after he controversially declared Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner when the collation of the results had yet to be concluded. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was later declared the winner. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) Willie Bassey, Buhari also directed the IGP to investigate the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their alleged roles in aiding and abetting the REC’s conduct/actions. Buhari directed that appropriate disciplinary actions to be meted out to them if they are found culpable,

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Candidates yet to receive their refunds

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

…threaten court action •Over N400m to be refunded   Two weeks after the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidates that conceded to consensus list are yet to receive their refunds for the expression of interest and nomination forms fees. President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that those who withdrew as a result of […]
News

Soyinka raises the alarm over fake news

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over fake news linking him with candidates ahead of the 2023 elections. He urged the public to join in “the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts”. Soyinka said this in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘Season Of Fakery Galore’. The statement reads in […]
News Top Stories

Electoral Act: Senate moves to impose direct primaries on parties

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

There are strong indications that the leadership of the upper chamber of the National Assembly has perfected plans to impose the direct method of conducting primary elections on political parties in the country.   The red chamber which is controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) was at the weekend fingered in a plot to […]

Leave a Comment