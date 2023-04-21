Adamawa: Buhari orders investigation of REC, DSS, NSCDC chiefs

…orders prosecution if found guilty

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate investigation and prosecution of the embattled Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba due to his conduct/ actions during Saturday’s supplementary governorship poll. However, he approved Yunusa-Ari’s suspension by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Yunusa-Ari was suspended after he controversially declared Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner when the collation of the results had yet to be concluded. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was later declared the winner. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) Willie Bassey, Buhari also directed the IGP to investigate the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their alleged roles in aiding and abetting the REC’s conduct/actions. Buhari directed that appropriate disciplinary actions to be meted out to them if they are found culpable,