Adamawa CAN accuses pilgrims’ commission of corruption

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman in Adamawa State Bishop Dami Mamza has accused the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in the state of corruption. Consequently, he told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the activities of the agency.

The Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese at a press briefing in Yola on Thursday described the NCPC Executive Secretary Rev Pam Yakubu as “a disappointment to Christianity”, asking him to immediately resign. Mamza said: “The pilgrimage that we went to in Rome if I was not part of the team and the team leader Adamawa State citizens would have been stranded in Rome and they would have been left in the Nigerian Embassy in Rome. “The government of Adamawa State gave adequate resources in order for the activities of the pilgrimage to take place, but the NCPC did nothing.

“The pilgrims arrived in Rome, and some of us had no rooms to stay, no buses and no arrangement was made for people to move from one place to the other.” The chairman added: “We had three first-class traditional rulers and accommodation was not proper and no feeding. They were made to become a liability to everybody, and everybody was a liability. I decided to keep quiet for the next pilgrimage to take place.”

 

