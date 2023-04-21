Adamawa: CNPP commends judge, insists on prosecution of erring officials

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has hailed Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja for temporarily declining to hear an application by Senator Aisha Dahiru, seeking an order of the court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from invalidating her declaration as winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State. The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate had on Monday approached the court for leave to file an application for judicial review of the administrative decision of INEC made on April 16, in respect of her declaration as winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State, which held on March 18 and the supplementary election of April 15.

The CNPP, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted that the judiciary has by the court’s verdict saved the state from anarchy, saying that “it is now left for our judges and justices to rekindle the courage with which they delivered landmark judgements during the military dictatorship, while delivering justice in all litigations on the 2023 general elections without fear or favour.” According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, “the judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man and as far as the Nigerian democracy is concerned today, only the judiciary ensure its sustenance in view of poor conduct of the 2023 general election. The statement read in part: “This has become imperative as INEC, the supposed Independent electoral umpire, has failed the country by performing below expectations of majority of Nigerian people in the way and manner it conducted the general elections.

“On their path, most security agencies portrayed themselves as instruments in the hands of politicians and this was equally evident in Adamawa State where the police provided cover for the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Yusuf Hudu Ari, who usurped the powers of the Returning Officer for the Adamawa State governorship election. “There were many instances where the security agencies deployed to states on election duties failed to protect the electorates and, as seen in some viral videos, allegedly provided cover for hoodlums who attacked and maimed innocent citizens whose sins were going out to exercise their franchise.

“The security agencies equally performed below President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives in post-2023 gener-al election in parts of the country. The courageous decision of Justice Inyang Ekwo on the ex parte order brought before the court foiled a civilian coup in Adamawa State. “All Nigerians of good faith and lovers of democracy all over the world have their eyes fixed on the judiciary to restore hope in our people, especially the youths, and re-energise the confidence of the electorates who trusted INEC and went out to vote in the 2023 general election.”

In a related development, CNPP accused INEC of deliberately frustrating advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and the only legacy President Buhari may have intended to leave after signing into law the amended Electoral Act 2022, which cleared the coast for the deployment of technology in Nigeria’s elections. The group said in saner clime, all INEC and non-INEC official fingered in the allegation of bribery and falsification of election results in Adamawa State should be in jail by now.

The group said the conduct of the Adamawa State governorship election, which obviously did not go down well with many residents, points clearly to the 2023 sham elections in many states. CNPP recalled that the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had assured Nigerians of real-time transmission of 2023 polls results but deliberately failed to make its innovative biometric devices work and resorted to manually transmitted results collation, which opened up the planned electronically controlled electoral processes to all kinds of manipulation. It decried that INEC under the current leadership presents itself as a cash-and-carry commission, where the highest bidder is declared the winner against the wishes of the electorate and urged to go to court. “The actions and inactions of INEC are obviously aimed at intentionally derailing the preparations put in place by President Buhari ahead this year’s elections.

“The result is the now clearly doomed legacy of free, fair and credible 2023 general elections which President Buhari would have left behind on May 29 as his outstanding legacy in eight years, but the Adamawa State governorship election has brought to a woeful climax the unpleasant tale of INEC supervised electoral impunity,” CNPP said.