Adamawa community establishes school to curb street begging

The Bako Community in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa has established a modern Qur’anic school to curb the menace of street begging by children locally called “Almajiri.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Hausa word Almajiri is derived from the Arabic word “Al-Muhajirun,” whichrefers to a person who migrated his home in search of Islamic knowledge. The term Almajiri is popular in northern part of Nigeria, it refers to any young person who begs on the streets and does not attend secular school.

The school, Darul UmmatuNabiyyiIslamiyya, was upgradedbyaphilanthropist, AlhajiAhmedIya, toenhance teaching of the Holy Qur’an. Iya, who spoke at the graduation of 64 students, yesterday in Yola, said the gesture was to transform the operations of the non formal Qur’anic school into formal school system.

He advised parents and guardians to ensure the education of their wards in both Islamic and western education. “It is the responsibility of parents to educate their children, an educated child is an informed child while educated nation is a developing nation,” he said. He also urged communities to support government’s efforts towards curbing the menace of street begging in  the state.

“Today, wearecelebrating with the students and this is a very remarkable achievement in their lives and we are proud of them. If we all put our hands together, we will help the government to curb the menace of Almajiri in the society,” he said.

He further urged corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to establish modern Qur’anic schools to enhance teaching and learning process in the schools as well as impart relevant knowledge andskillsto enable the younger ones learn trades and becomeproductivemembersof the society.

 

