Adamawa: CSOs raise the alarm over falling education standard

No fewer than five civil society organisations (CSOs) have raised the alarm that not only has the standard of education in Adamawa State falling, but that the rate of outof- school children, particularly that of the girl child, does not give any hope for the future of girls in the state. The CSOs noted that with about 20 million out-of-school children in the country, the North East part of the country is accounting for about 60 per cent of the figure. Addressing a press conference tagged; “Setting Basic Education Agenda for Political Candidates Ahead of the 2023 General Election in Adamawa State,” the CSOs noted with regret that 3.2 per cent of school-aged-children in the state are not enrolled in any school. The body also gave an insight that 32.7 per cent of girls of primary school age are on the streets hawking, compared to 27.7 per cent of boys, stressing that out of school rate has remained constant at 28 per cent in 2010 in Nigeria.

