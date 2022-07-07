Adamawa declares 10% deduction judgment illegal

Adamawa State Chief Judge, Justice Nathan Musa, has declared the deduction of 10 per cent of judgment sums by area court judges, upper area court judges, and magistrates, illegal. In a letter dated July 5, Justice Musa said “anyone caught contravening the order will face severe consequences and sanction.” He added: “It has come to the notice of the Chief Judge that some area court judges, upper area court judges and magistrates deduct 10 per cent or lesser percentage on all judgment sums obtained in their courts including distribution of estate before them. “This practice is illegal, and the Chief Judge has directed that henceforth such practice is to cease, warning that the aforementioned judges and magistrates are advised to desist from such illegal acts or disciplinary measures shall be taken against such judicial officers.” In another development, the Local Government Election Petitions Tribunal in Yola has nullified the election of the councillor representing Toungo ward in the Yola South Local Government Area Mustafa Bashir.
