Adamawa enrolls 23,000 into health insurance scheme

The Adamawa Healthcare Contributory Management Agency (ASCHMA) says it has enrolled 23,000 persons into the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Ujudu Amos, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

He said that 56 per cent of the enrollees registered with the public facilities while 44 per cent with private health facilities.

The scheme, he said, accreditated 310 Healthcare Providers (HCPs) to provide healthcare services, adding that 226 were primary healthcare facilities

 

