Adamawa ex-gov, Bindow finally dumps APC for PDP

Following unresolved crises rocking the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past governor of the state, Muhamadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, has finally dumped the party. Bindow, who finally broke his silence over rumours about his defection from the party, contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his Kolere ward, Mubi North Local Government area of Adamawa State. In the letter, the former governor lamented the painful decision taken after deep prayers and wide consultations with family members, stakeholders and faithful followers within and outside Adamawa State.

He said the unfortunate event of the 2019 general election and the 2022 governorship primaries, among many reasons, remains the main crux of why he is resigning from the APC. Recall that Bindow was elected governor on the platform of the APC between 2015 and 2019 when he was defeated by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). However, feelers have it that every attempt by the former governor to get the gubernatorial ticket of the party in 2022 met a brick wall as he and four others were defeated by the only female candidate in the contest, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.

 

