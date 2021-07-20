News

Adamawa: Ex-SSG, others defect to PDP

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

A former Secretary to the Adamawa State Government (SSG), Mr. Kobis Ari Thimnu and others at the weekend defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

Thimnu, who served under the administration of Admiral Murtala Nyako, dropped the hint in a meeting with stakeholders of the various political parties, who defected alongside him to PDP in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

 

Speaking at the occasion, the former SSG expressed optimism that the developmental strides of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, formed part of his and other stakeholders’ reasons for joining the PDP.

 

He said his defection followed consultations with the former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Fintiri, stressing that he and the others had made up their minds to join the party to move Adamawa State forward.

