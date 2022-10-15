Adamawa: Federal High Court declares APC has no governorship candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, Friday declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no governorship candidate in Adamawa State. The court with it ruling nullified the primary election of the APC conducted on May 225. One of the governorship aspirants and the former Chairman of the EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu had dragged INEC, APC and the candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship election, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, to court for alleged irregularities in the conduct of the primaries.

Ribadu, who told the court that the conduct of the primaries was characterised by vote buying, alleged two delegates list from Lamurde Local Government Area as the original delegates were denied voting during the election. The plaintiff sought for a declaration that the election should be declared null and void and he (Ribadu) as the runners up in the election should be declared the winner of the primaries. The presiding Judge, Justice Abdul- Aziz Anka, after reviewing the submissions of the counsels to the plaintiff and the defendants declared the primaries null and void.

Justice Anka blamed the APC for ignoring all the electoral anomalies that were glaring during the primary elections. Anka insisted that any anomalies in any election, whether primary or general election should render such election invalid for democracy to grow and for longer lasting democratic structure. The Presiding Judge therefore ruled that the APC has no governorship candidate in Adamawa State for the 2023 election. He also directed Senator Ahmed and Ribadu to stop parading themselves as the candidate of the APC in Adamawa State due to the contentious primaries.

