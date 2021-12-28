News

Adamawa firefighters save 8 lives, N3.8bn property

Firefighters rescued eight persons and saved property worth N3.8 billion in 64 fire incidents in Adamawa State in 2021, according to Philip Odu, Yola Zonal Commander of the Federal Fire Service. Odu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola. He said: “From January 2021 till date, we attended to 64 fire outbreak calls, carried out 11 rescue operations, during which eight lives were saved while three lives were lost respectively. “Also, in the period under review, property worth ₦ 3.87 billion was saved while property worth ₦294.60 million was lost to fire disasters.”

The commander identified a lack of public cooperation as a major challenge affecting the service, especially during operations. “Following incessant attacks on our officers, while on duty by unscrupulous elements, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached some personnel to support and protect us whenever we are going for rescue and fire outbreak operations,” Odu said.

He also identified the obsolete Fire Service Act of 1963, non-compliance with fire safety code by residents and lack of at- tention by state governments to the needs and welfare of fire service as some of the challenges impeding its operations. On the working relationship with other sister agencies, he explained that there was cordial and impressive working relation.

 

Our Reporters

