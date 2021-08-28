Adamawa gov, Fintiri,may head PDP convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may appoint Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, as chairman of its national convention committee. The party has fixed October 30 and 31 for the convention to replace the present National Working Committee (NWC). The national caucus, which met yesterday, will propose the October date at today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. A source at the NWC meeting held in the evening of yesterday, said three names were proposed – Finitiri, his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Mohammed and Governor IfeanyiUgwuanyiofEnuguState.

“But majority preferred Frinitri. Although there are some who want Bala (Mohammed) but because of his rumoured presidential ambition. Other aspirants might think he is being given advantage,” he said. According to the source, Ugwuanyi was proposed so as not to give the impression that the party has already zoned its presidential ticket to the north. He deflected the question that PDP’s next presidential candidate will come from the north, stating that a committee for zoning of party offices will be in a better position to answer such question. The source, however, said the matter has not been concluded as the NWC’s meeting continues to tomorrow by 10am. “It is a delicate issue. Some members are suggesting that we should allow NEC to decide who chairs the convention. “You know, given the situation we are into now, there is a lot of interests.

We don’t want to offend anybody. I know what we passed through since last week. There pressure is too much,” he said. According to the source, the David Mark committee empanelled by the caucus to interface with members who instituted court case, is “making impressive progress. “They met with the National Chairman (Secondus), and he agreed to withdraw his court case, provided the other party will withdraw their own. They have gone to meet with them. “I am confident the matter will soon be resolved and we go to the national convention as a united family.”

