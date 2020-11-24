News

Adamawa gov presents N140bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday presented a budget of N140, 034,404,440 for the 2021 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

 

Presenting the budget proposal before the House, Governor Fintiri said the budget, which was the second he was presenting since he came on board, would consolidate the socio-economic developments he had instituted in the state.

 

The budget tagged; “Budget of Stabilisation,” said it would enhance the performance of the 2020 budget. The governor explained further that the budget had been revised from N180 billion to N140 billion as a result of the incursion of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He noted that from January to September 2020, the state had received a total of N87, 314,384987, which it used for both personnel cost and capital projects.

 

Fintiri noted that in other to release funds for capital development, his government would reduce the cost of running the government by 40 per cent. Commenting while receiving the budget, Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Iya Abubakar, described it as a realisation of the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

 

Abubakar, however, used the occasion to call on the governor to look into the plight of primary school teachers by paying their salaries regularly as well as ensuring their promotions as at when due for the sake of teachers and also to help them properly bring up the children in their care.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

