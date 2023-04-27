Adamawa Guber: Court Dismisses Binani’ s Suit Against INEC

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Adamawa State governorship election Aisha Binani against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Binani had approached the court seeking a judicial review of INEC’s decision to reverse her earlier announcement as winner of the election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Hudu Yunusa-Ari. When the case was mentioned yesterday, her lawyer informed the court about the notice of discontinuance filed by the plaintiff and asked the court to strike out the suit.

Justice Inyang Ekwo consequently dismissed the suit. Although Binani’s counsel Mohammed Sheriff applied for the matter to be struck out, Justice Ekwo declined, tressing that the appropriate order was dismissed since the court earlier directed the plaintiff to address it on the issue of jurisdiction.

The plaintiff, in her ex parte application applied for leave of the court to allow her to seek “an order of prohibition and certiorari removing to this court for the purpose of being set aside the administrative decision of the 1st respondent, made on 16th April 2023 in respect of the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa State held on the 18th of March, 2023 and the supplementary election held on 15th April 2023”.

He also asked for an order of the court “preventing the 1st respondent, its agent, assign or any person acting on its behalf from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa State held on the 18th of March and the supplementary election held on 15th April 2023, pending the determination of the application for judicial review”.

INEC had declared the March 18 election inconclusive and ordered a supplementary poll on April 15. However, midway into the collation of the results of the supplementary poll, YunusaAri announced Binani as the winner. The action prompted instant reactions, with the electoral body not only voiding Yunusa-Ari’s action but also suspended him. In her suit, the APC candidate insisted that she was declared winner of the governorship election after the collation process was completed.

She argued that INEC had no powers to cancel or declare a declaration, which has been made null and void. Justice Ekwo on April 18 declined to grant the ex parte application, even as he ordered the plaintiff to address him on whether or not the court had the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the case.