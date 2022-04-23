Adamawa Guber: Ganye APC caucus in Assembly mobilises N25m to buy form for Namdas

A caucus of the Adamawa State House of Assembly members from Tongo, Ganye, and Jada has mobilised the sum of N25 million to buy governorship form for Abdulrazak Namdas. Namdas, a member representing Tongo, Ganye, Jada, and Mayo Belwa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, is the All Progressives Congress APC) governorship aspirants in Adamawa State. As a mark of support for Namdas’ gubernatorial ambition, the three lawmakers from the chiefdom, who initiated the move, include Abdullahi Ahmed Manager, member representing Leko Koma, Abdullahi Umar Nyako representing Toungo and Alhassan Hammanjoda, member representing Ganye constituencies. Addressing journalists Friday on the development at the Assembly complex, the spokesperson of the three groups and member representing Ganye constituency, Alhassan Hammanjoda, said the move shows that Namdas’ ambition is not an individual aspiration but a collective one.

