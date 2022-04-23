Adamawa Guber: Ganye APC caucus in Assembly mobilises N25m to buy form for Namdas

A caucus of the Adamawa State House of Assembly members from Tongo, Ganye, and Jada has mobilised the sum of N25 million to buy governorship form for Abdulrazak Namdas. Namdas, a member representing Tongo, Ganye, Jada, and Mayo Belwa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, is the All Progressives Congress APC) governorship aspirants in Adamawa State. As a mark of support for Namdas’ gubernatorial ambition, the three lawmakers from the chiefdom, who initiated the move, include Abdullahi Ahmed Manager, member representing Leko Koma, Abdullahi Umar Nyako representing Toungo and Alhassan Hammanjoda, member representing Ganye constituencies. Addressing journalists Friday on the development at the Assembly complex, the spokesperson of the three groups and member representing Ganye constituency, Alhassan Hammanjoda, said the move shows that Namdas’ ambition is not an individual aspiration but a collective one.
Insecurity: Olawepo-Hashim lists steps to stabilise Nigeria
A former presidential candidate and business man, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has called for the implementation of a six-point agenda, towards restoring stability to Nigeria. Olawepo Hashim, who the candidate of Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 presidential election, in a statement titled: “The dark days are here, but the light will come,” explained […]
Twitter ban: ECOWAS court hears SERAP, Nigerians’ suit against FG
The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will on June 22 commence the hearing of a suit challenging the Federal Government’s suspension of the operations of microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria. The plaintiffs in the suit are the Registered Trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project […]
US removes Nigeria from religious violators’ list
…designates Boko Haram as ‘entity of concern’ The United States of America has removed Nigeria from its list of religious violators. However, the American government blacklisted Russia, China and eight other countries “as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated ‘systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.” US Secretary of State […]
