Adamawa Guber: INEC annuls declaration of APC as winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has voided the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of Adamawa State governorship election. The commission has also suspended the collation of Saturday’s governorship supplementary election result held in the state. INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye who announced the suspension, said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) declared the result even when the process has not been concluded. Okoye who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, described “the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect. “Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.”