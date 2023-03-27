Adamawa Guber Polls: State placed on time bomb, group cry out 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The apprehension and tension arising from the inconclusive March 18 gubernatorial polls in Adamawa State, have spread to Abuja, where concerned citizens have cried out, alleging that a destructive time bomb had been set, waiting to be detonated, except justice and fairness were allowed to prevail.

Some citizens, under the umbrella of ‘Concerned Citizens for Peace & Development’, headed by Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, the National Coordinator and Barr. Yelwa Abubakar, said the apprehension was almost reaching its crescendo and need to be properly addressed urgently.

At a press conference in Abuja Abuja on Sunday, the duo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all relevant security agencies to respect the desires of Adamawa electorate and eschew every actions capable of destroying all the democratic benefits that people at different times have laboured to achieve in the state.

According to them, the candidate of APC in the polls, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani, INEC and certain persons were working to throw the state into crisis with the candidate’s inordinate desire for political power.

They said the expected electoral value and valid votes from the Furore Local Government was not sufficient to upturn the victory which the present governor and candidate of the Peoples Demicratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintrin has already gained in the polls.

“Adamawa is sitting on a gun powder because the Binani ungodly desire is infuriating the common people whose votes have already counted for a winner to emerge. The state is known to be peaceful and rightly labeled as the Land of Beauty.

“What is the likelihood that all the 37, 000 collected PVCs will vote and all for Binani? We speaking as concerned Nigerians who are indigenes of Adamawa State and have followed the political trends. We are worried that given the toxic environment being created by Binani who was even receiving congratulatory messages on social media has placed the state on a time bomb,” they said.

