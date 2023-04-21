Adamawa Guber: We’re not partisan, INEC replies APC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has responded to the allegation of partisanship against it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Adamawa State governorship election, Senator Aishatu Ahmad Dahiru, also known as Binani. The APC candidate had alleged that officials deployed for the election undermined the electoral process: “After a discreet nocturnal visit to the Government House and ostensibly met with one of the candidates in the election who gave them a list of collation and returning officers deployed for the election.” But INEC in a statement by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “No such visit or meeting took place let alone the compilation of any purported list of collation and returning officers.” Okoye said such a meeting would have been contrary to the oath of neutrality the Commission administered on its officials. He added that INEC appointed and retained only one returning officer for the governorship election, who also doubled as the State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election (SCOPE).

Like all returning officers nationwide, he was issued with a letter of appointment by the commission and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State was duly informed. “The list of collation officers was also forwarded to the state with every page of the list personally endorsed by the chairman of the Commission well ahead of the arrival of the National Commissioners,” he added. The National Commissioner regretted that the statement by the APC candidate created the impression that INEC national headquarters specifically targeted Adamawa State in its deployment of National Commissioners and other officials with the sole intention of influencing the outcome of the supplementary election held on April 15 and side-lined the REC, but said there was no truth in the election