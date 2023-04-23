News

Adamawa Guber: We’ve received letter on REC’s impropriety –FHQ

TheForceHeadquarters (FHQ) has confirmed receipt of communication from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on what it described as “impropriety” of the body’s Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa- Ari.

A statement posted on the official Whatsapp platform of the FHQ, which bore the name of the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read this: “The Nigeria Police Force is in receipt of a letter dated 18th April 2023 from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) detailing the alleged impropriety of the actions of one Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), during the recently concluded supplementary elections and calling on the Police to investigate and possibly prosecute the REC for his actions.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba…has directed an investigative team to work in collaboration with the INEC to expediteactiononthe contents of the letter. “The Inspector-General of Police while expressing the commitment of the NPF to upholding democratic values, assures Nigerians and the international community, that the Police will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the remote causes of the unwholesome conduct of the REC as well as ensure that all persons fingered in the course of investigations are brought to book’.

