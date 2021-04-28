Metro & Crime

Adamawa: I’m ready to address gender-based violence, says Fintiri

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Comment(0)

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has reiterated his administration’s willingness to addressing causes of gender-based violence in the state.
The governor equally expressed his readiness to sign the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act into law which the State Assembly passed on March 1, 2021.
He made the commitment during an advocacy meeting organised by the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Adamawa State branch, in conjunction with Action Health Incorporated with support from UNIFA which took place in Nyako’s Centre, Yola, Fintiri said he is taking his time to holistically study the Act before signing it into law.
The governor, who lauded the efforts of FIDA and other stakeholders in pushing for the signing of the bill into law, said through that unprecedented feat, they had written their names in gold in the sands of time.
Gidado said the governor is working with relevant stakeholders to subject the document to rigorous tests so as to remove all grey areas that may bring rancour or disharmony in the polity.
Fintiri called for more public sensitization on gender-based violence in schools and markets among other public places for more enlightenment stressing that his administration is committed and sensitive to gender balance.

