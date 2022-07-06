News

Adamawa: I’m still loyal to Fintiri, says deputy gov

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, has pledged his continuous loyalty to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the recent political development in the state. The deputy governor while addressing PDP supporters from Lamurde Local Government, who paid a solidarity visit to him in his office, said: “He is not dampened by the recent political arrangement in the party, but asked the supporters to be patient and accept the recent change in power as an act of God.” Seth said Governor Fintiri will continue to be his political mentor, promising to work for his success and the party in 2023.

The deputy governor said he would not rest on his oars, but would remain committed to contributing his quota to the growth and development of the party and the success of the governor. He thanked his visitors for the solidarity, urging them to sustain the spirit of unity and work for the victory of PDP and governor Fintiri in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police arrest dealer of fake naira notes in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A 30-year-old woman, Bola Agbedimu has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly being in possession of bundles of fake N1,000 notes. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Monday, February 14 at […]
News

School bus driver held for raping 4-year-old pupil in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 36-yearold school bus driver, Humble Michael, for allegedly raping a four-year-old pupil (name withheld) of the school where he was working. The suspect was arrested on January 22 in Sagamu area of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who […]
News

Why low Polish investments in Nigeria – Envoy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Polish investors are facing challenges identifying credible companies to partner with, according to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska. She made the revelation when the acting Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja at the weekend. But in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica