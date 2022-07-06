Adamawa: I’m still loyal to Fintiri, says deputy gov

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, has pledged his continuous loyalty to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the recent political development in the state. The deputy governor while addressing PDP supporters from Lamurde Local Government, who paid a solidarity visit to him in his office, said: “He is not dampened by the recent political arrangement in the party, but asked the supporters to be patient and accept the recent change in power as an act of God.” Seth said Governor Fintiri will continue to be his political mentor, promising to work for his success and the party in 2023.

The deputy governor said he would not rest on his oars, but would remain committed to contributing his quota to the growth and development of the party and the success of the governor. He thanked his visitors for the solidarity, urging them to sustain the spirit of unity and work for the victory of PDP and governor Fintiri in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...