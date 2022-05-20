Adamawa INEC receives 39,770 PVCs for distribution

The Adamawa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it received 39,770 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from the national headquarters for distribution. The Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) Kassim Gaidam said this at a meeting withpartiesandsecurityagencies in Yola yesterday. Gaidam appealed to those who registered between June and December 2021 to collect their PVCs in person as they would be collected by proxy. He said as part of the effort to make PVC collection easier for registrants, the cards will be available during the Registration Areas/Ward Rotation of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR). The INEC chief regretted that so far only 3,641 cards had been collected by their owners.

He said: “The foundation foranycredibleelectionrests on the credibility of the Register of Voters, hence the deployment of the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to detect multiple registrations.” The REC reiterated the commission’s advocacy on increased participation of women in politics by calling on political parties to ensure that women folk are given the opportunity to occupy elective office in large numbers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...