News

Adamawa LG boss faces impeachment over alleged N150m

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

At least nine out of ten councillorsfromGuyuk Local Government Council of Adamawa State have concluded arrangements to impeach the council’s Chairman, Mr. Kassa Shallom. A reliable source from the local government said the councillors had summoned the chairman to appear before them on May 24, 2021 for questioning over a seven-count charge levelled against him or risk impeachment. It was also revealedthat during the week, the councillors strived to serve the chairman with the impeachment notice, but that he was said to have re-fused to collect the notice when the councillors met with him. It took the intervention of a stakeholder and a prominent politician from the council area, who pleaded with the aggrieved councillors not to sack him, and equally promised to compel the chairman to appear before them to answer all allegations levelled against him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tension in Imo as gunmen abduct monarch, entire cabinet

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

… Owerri attack, failure of governance – PDP The pervading tension in Imo State assumed another dimension yesterday when a traditional ruler in the state and his entire cabinet were abducted by yet to be identified assailants. The traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, was kidnapped […]
News

Obi seeks govt’s partnership with church

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the government to partner with the church and other progressive organizations in driving forward human development in society. Obi made this call while addressing newsmen at Nsukka during the dedication of St Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka.   He said that he was happy to grace the […]
News

Osinbajo: FG’ll hold agencies’ CEOs accountable for graft

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Report exposing pitfalls in govt organisations Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the nation’s regulatory agencies would henceforth be held accountable for bribery and extortions perpetrated by their subordinates, the Federal Government has said. This was disclosed yesterday by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the presentation of the Cost of Compliance Report by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica