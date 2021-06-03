Adamawa LG boss faces impeachment over alleged N150m

At least nine out of ten councillorsfromGuyuk Local Government Council of Adamawa State have concluded arrangements to impeach the council’s Chairman, Mr. Kassa Shallom. A reliable source from the local government said the councillors had summoned the chairman to appear before them on May 24, 2021 for questioning over a seven-count charge levelled against him or risk impeachment. It was also revealedthat during the week, the councillors strived to serve the chairman with the impeachment notice, but that he was said to have re-fused to collect the notice when the councillors met with him. It took the intervention of a stakeholder and a prominent politician from the council area, who pleaded with the aggrieved councillors not to sack him, and equally promised to compel the chairman to appear before them to answer all allegations levelled against him.

Like this: Like Loading...