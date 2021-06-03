Adamawa LG boss faces impeachment over alleged N150m

At least nine out of ten councillorsfromGuyuk Local Government Council of Adamawa State have concluded arrangements to impeach the council’s Chairman, Mr. Kassa Shallom. A reliable source from the local government said the councillors had summoned the chairman to appear before them on May 24, 2021 for questioning over a seven-count charge levelled against him or risk impeachment. It was also revealedthat during the week, the councillors strived to serve the chairman with the impeachment notice, but that he was said to have re-fused to collect the notice when the councillors met with him. It took the intervention of a stakeholder and a prominent politician from the council area, who pleaded with the aggrieved councillors not to sack him, and equally promised to compel the chairman to appear before them to answer all allegations levelled against him.
Related Articles
Tension in Imo as gunmen abduct monarch, entire cabinet
… Owerri attack, failure of governance – PDP The pervading tension in Imo State assumed another dimension yesterday when a traditional ruler in the state and his entire cabinet were abducted by yet to be identified assailants. The traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, was kidnapped […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obi seeks govt’s partnership with church
Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the government to partner with the church and other progressive organizations in driving forward human development in society. Obi made this call while addressing newsmen at Nsukka during the dedication of St Theresa’s Cathedral, Nsukka. He said that he was happy to grace the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo: FG’ll hold agencies’ CEOs accountable for graft
Report exposing pitfalls in govt organisations Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the nation’s regulatory agencies would henceforth be held accountable for bribery and extortions perpetrated by their subordinates, the Federal Government has said. This was disclosed yesterday by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the presentation of the Cost of Compliance Report by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)