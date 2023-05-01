News

Adamawa: NDLEA Busts Akuskura Drug Factory Supplying Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic

Operatives of the National Drug Law En – forcement Agency (NDLEA), in Adamawa State have busted a clandestine factory in Mubi, where a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, was being produced in large quantity.

The drug is being distributed to Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic and at the time of the raid of the factory, production activities were ongoing in the premises.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday said the operatives also seized 126 parcels of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 63 kilograms concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Toronto, Canada at the Tincan Port in Lagos.

He said this is even as an attempt by a freight agent, Mordi Chukwuemeka Samuel, to export 900 grams of the same substance, Loud, hidden inside walls of a travelling bag containing food items to Kenya was thwarted by NDLEA officers at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday 29th April.

When Mordi presented the bag, which he claimed contained food items for export, operatives noticed in the course of searching the consignment, that the side walls of the bag were unevenly bloated, after which they dismantled the false packing and recovered the illicit substance.

Babafemi said the previous day, Friday, April 28, NDLEA operatives at the Tincan Port also intercepted 63kg Canadian Loud packed in bags in the boot of one of the five used vehicles in a container marked, TLLU4840762 coming from Toronto via Montreal, during a joint examination with other stakeholders at the port.

Similarly, men of the Agency’s Directorate of Operations and Investigation, DOGI, attached to courier firms also on Thursday April 27, intercepted 1.53kg skunk concealed in old hard drives meant for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

