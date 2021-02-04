Adamawa, NEDC to build three model secondary schools

Adamawa State government in collaboration with the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has concluded arrangements to establish three comprehensive model secondary schools in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The schools were to be established in Guyuk, Song and Mubi South Local Government Areas of the state. Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri revealed this when he received in audience, members of the Old Boys Association of Government Science Secondary School, Hong, class of 1986 at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Yola.

The governor said the government had arranged with the Commission to build the schools this year and they would aim at decongesting schools in the state and as well as enhancing educational development.

He further revealed that despite the drop in economic resources in the state, his administration remained committed and would continue to transform the education sector, which had so far started yielding positive results. While reiterating his administration’s determination to build more classrooms, provide teaching materials and engage qualified teachers, among others, Governor Umaru Fintiri said government would also select some schools and make them science-oriented to promote science and technology. Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation, Garba Isa, commended Governor Fintiri for executing more than one hundred projects across the state in the areas of education, infrastructure and health, among others.

