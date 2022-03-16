Adamawa NNPP gets 53,000 new members

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Adamawa State chapter, says it has registered over 53,000 ahead of the 2023 general election. Caretaker Chairman, Phineas Elisha, said this when he addressed a news conference yesterday in Yola. According to him, the party has a large following in the state, especially at the grassroots. “Other parties are jittery because they are afraid that NNPP will take over the state,” he said. Elisha said they decided to address the media as required by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to inform the public of the activities of the party. He said: “We have registered over 53,000 new members in the state
Related Articles
I’ll continue to support FG to collect VAT for states – Umahi
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday said that he will continue to preach and support the Federal Government to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT) and share it with states of the federation. The governor stated this during the inauguration of the South-East leaders of the Christian Association in Nigeria (CAN) with Senior Special Adviser […]
Mimiko, PDP govs 2023 deal deepens party’s crisis in Ondo
The festering crisis in the Ondo State chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened yesterday as four governors elected on the platform of the party sealed a deal with former governor Olusegun Mimiko ahead of the 2023 general elections, New Telegraph learnt yesterday. The governors, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwal […]
No going back on NUJ National Conference, elections – Isiguzo
The National President, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, has said that nothing would stop its proposed triennial national delegates confer-ence and elections scheduled to hold in Umuahia, Abia State next month. Isiguzo, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday after a courtesy visit to the Chairman, NUJ FCT chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, also reacted to […]
