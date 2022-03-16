News

Adamawa NNPP gets 53,000 new members

The New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Adamawa State chapter, says it has registered over 53,000 ahead of the 2023 general election. Caretaker Chairman, Phineas Elisha, said this when he addressed a news conference yesterday in Yola. According to him, the party has a large following in the state, especially at the grassroots. “Other parties are jittery because they are afraid that NNPP will take over the state,” he said. Elisha said they decided to address the media as required by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to inform the public of the activities of the party. He said: “We have registered over 53,000 new members in the state

 

