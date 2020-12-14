Adamawa owes pensioners N27bn

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Samson Almuru, has accused the state government of owning pensioners in the state more than N27 billion since the coming of the current administration in the state. He said the amount was the money owed pensioners at the state and local government levels in the state.

Almuru, who stated this in an interview with our Correspondent in Yola, said between 2019 and now, no fewer than 200 pensioners had died waiting to receive their pension.

He, however, lamented that since the coming of the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, no pensioner had received his full gratuity.

According to him, “The union is aware that some pensioners were given between N50,000 and N200, 000 as part of their gratuity; which was tagged assistance, while a debt profile of over N27 billion is owed pensioners in the state.”

Almuru continued; “They waited to receive the payments of their gratuities from the state government after their retirement from the service, but the governor failed them.

“The Pensioners decided to celebrate this year’s Annual Pension Year at this time as an opportunity to pray to God and thank Him that we are not dead, but are still alive while many of our colleagues are dead and gone, the essence of the World Pensioners Day is rather painful for those who contributed to the development of the state and are neglected because they are retired.

“We as pensioners have done everything possible to even meet with His Excellency, Governor Fintiri or to make the government pay us our pensions, but to no avail; therefore we have resolved to offer special prayers so that they may listen to us.”

Speaking on the harmonisation and pensions review, Almuru said the last time pension was reviewed in Adamawa State was sometimes in 2003.

He said going by the pension law, which states that pensions shall be reviewed upward each time there is an increase in salaries of workers or every five years, which was never implemented up to now even as NUP is an affiliate of NLC.

