News

Adamawa owes pensioners N27bn

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, YOLA Comment(0)

The Adamawa State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Samson Almuru, has accused the state government of owning pensioners in the state more than N27 billion since the coming of the current administration in the state. He said the amount was the money owed pensioners at the state and local government levels in the state.

 

Almuru, who stated this in an interview with our Correspondent in Yola, said between 2019 and now, no fewer than 200 pensioners had died waiting to receive their pension.

He, however, lamented that since the coming of the administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, no pensioner had received his full gratuity.

According to him, “The union is aware that some pensioners were given between N50,000 and N200, 000 as part of their gratuity; which was tagged assistance, while a debt profile of over N27 billion is owed pensioners in the state.”

Almuru continued; “They waited to receive the payments of their gratuities from the state government after their retirement from the service, but the governor failed them.

 

“The Pensioners decided to celebrate this year’s Annual Pension Year at this time as an opportunity to pray to God and thank Him that we are not dead, but are still alive while many of our colleagues are dead and gone, the essence of the World Pensioners Day is rather painful for those who contributed to the development of the state and are neglected because they are retired.

 

“We as pensioners have done everything possible to even meet with His Excellency, Governor Fintiri or to make the government pay us our pensions, but to no avail; therefore we have resolved to offer special prayers so that they may listen to us.”

 

Speaking on the harmonisation and pensions review, Almuru said the last time pension was reviewed in Adamawa State was sometimes in 2003.

 

He said going by the pension law, which states that pensions shall be reviewed upward each time there is an increase in salaries of workers or every five years, which was never implemented up to now even as NUP is an affiliate of NLC.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IBB, Abdulsalami back formation of NCPF

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former Head Of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar and other leaders of thought have given their support to the formation of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF).   The former leaders, who spoke on different occasions, when the members of the Board of Trustees of the North Central […]
News

Covid-19: NGOs partner NHRC to provide free legal services for vulnerable persons

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE) in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ROLAC) of the British Council in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have embarked on a project of community sensitisation and provision of free legal aid clinics to vulnerable persons in Nigeria, particularly in Ikeja […]
News

Elders to NASS: Stay action on budget until Buhari sacks Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter As the security situation in the country worsens, some elders in the country under the aegis of Coalition of Nigeria Elders for Peace and Good Governance (CONEPAGG), have urged the National Assembly to stay legislative action on the 2021 Appropriation Bill pending when President Muhammadu Buhari will implement their joint resolution for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: